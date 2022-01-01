Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 vs P1 Gen 5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
- Can run popular games at about 460-627% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|10.6 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1708
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10815
ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 +10%
11851
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1792
1755
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12916
ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 +22%
15783
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|80 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|780 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1290 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1