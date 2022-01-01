Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
- Launched: April 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
- Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
87
Gaming
79
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
77
Case
80
NanoReview Score
65
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11912
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1773
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15864
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|780 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes