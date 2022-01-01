Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
  • Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5.
Performance
87
Gaming
79
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
77
Case
80
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11912
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1773
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15864

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 780 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290 MHz
FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80
GPU performance
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

