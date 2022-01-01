Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%

~81.4% Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5. Performance 87 Gaming 79 Display 35 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 77 Case 80 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% Side bezels 7.4 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1696 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11912 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1773 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15864

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 80 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 780 MHz GPU boost clock 1290 MHz FLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 GPU performance 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes