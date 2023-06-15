Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Vostro 5630 54 out of 100 VS 48 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Dell Vostro 5630

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.6% Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% - Response time 22 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 +60% 400 nits Vostro 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 grams -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1641 Vostro 5630 1644 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6430 Vostro 5630 +12% 7199 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1701 Vostro 5630 1709 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6721 Vostro 5630 +10% 7362 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Vostro 5630 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.