54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5630
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Dell Vostro 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell Vostro 5630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Vostro 5630

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.6%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 34 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 +60%
400 nits
Vostro 5630
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
6430
Vostro 5630 +12%
7199
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
6721
Vostro 5630 +10%
7362
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Vostro 5630
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

