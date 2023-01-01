Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 5630 or Inspiron 16 5630 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 5630 vs Inspiron 16 5630

48 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5630
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
Dell Vostro 5630
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5630 and Inspiron 16 5630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5630
vs
Inspiron 16 5630

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.7%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 800:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 5630
250 nits
Inspiron 16 5630
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5630 +16%
7199
Inspiron 16 5630
6194
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5630 +22%
7362
Inspiron 16 5630
6035
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Vostro 5630
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5630 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 5630 and Vostro 5630 or ask any questions
