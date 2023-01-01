Dell Vostro 5630 vs Inspiron 16 5630
Review
Performance
System and application performance
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
36
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
25
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
82
NanoReview Score
48
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|800:1
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5630 +4%
1644
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5630 +16%
7199
6194
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5630 +3%
1709
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 5630 +22%
7362
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
