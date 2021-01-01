Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
From $1457
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 67 against 57 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 314.5 mm (12.38 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 221 mm (8.7 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:53 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 332 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or XPS 13 9305
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or XPS 13 9310
4. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Nano
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
6. ZenBook 14 UM425 or XPS 13 9310
7. ZenBook 14 UM425 or VivoBook S14 M433
8. ZenBook 14 UM425 or VivoBook 14 M413
9. ZenBook 14 UM425 or VivoBook S15 S533
10. ZenBook 14 UM425 or VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский