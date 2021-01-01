ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%

~80.6% Dimensions: 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm (12.56" x 8.27" x 0.62")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Width 319 mm (12.56 inches) Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% Side bezels 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 100 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1088 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5663

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) Shading units 896 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2