ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
- Dimensions: 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm (12.56" x 8.27" x 0.62")
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
52
Battery Life
75
Connectivity
76
Case
95
NanoReview Score
61
Case
|Weight
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes