Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14 UM425: full specs and tests

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm (12.56" x 8.27" x 0.62")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook 14 UM425.
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
52
Battery Life
75
Connectivity
76
Case
95
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5663

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
6. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
7. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
8. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
9. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

EnglishРусский