Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
  • 15% sharper screen – 196 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (94.2 vs 102.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Nano

Case

Width 305.8 mm (12.04 inches) 292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
Height 217 mm (8.54 inches) 207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~80.6%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1700:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 323 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Nano +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 86.4 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

