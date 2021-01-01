Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Launched: October 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
- Dimensions: 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm (11.53" x 8.18" x 0.54-0.68")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Case
|Weight
|907 kg (1999.94 lbs)
|Width
|292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
|Height
|207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
|Thickness
|13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|37.5 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|323 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4225
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.4 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes