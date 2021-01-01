Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%
  • Dimensions: 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm (11.53" x 8.18" x 0.54-0.68")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X1 Nano.
Performance
74
Gaming
25
Display
54
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
41
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Case

Weight 907 kg (1999.94 lbs)
Width 292.8 mm (11.53 inches)
Height 207.7 mm (8.18 inches)
Thickness 13.8-17.2 mm (0.54-0.68 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 37.5 dB

Display

Size 13 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 323 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4225

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 86.4 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. XPS 13 9310 or ThinkPad X1 Nano
2. XPS 13 9305 or ThinkPad X1 Nano
3. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or ThinkPad X1 Nano
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or ThinkPad X1 Nano
5. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or ThinkPad X1 Nano

Comments

EnglishРусский