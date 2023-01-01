Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 vs X1 Carbon Gen 11
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.4 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|Dimensions
|301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm
11.88 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|648 cm2 (100.5 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.1%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1805:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75.4%
|Response time
|-
|54 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|290 / 360 grams
|197 / 312 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1576
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5919
7235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1580
1646
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5988
7012
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x0.8W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
