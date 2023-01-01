Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 141.4 square inches) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB) Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 42.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1805:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 75.4% - Response time 54 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 197 / 312 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +249% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 96 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.