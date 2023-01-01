Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs P1 Gen 6
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
- Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|42.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
|Contrast
|1805:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75.4%
|-
|Response time
|54 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|197 / 312 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +15%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +88%
13604
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +15%
1888
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +138%
16700
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|96 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x0.8W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
- Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
