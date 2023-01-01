Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs P1 Gen 6

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and P1 Gen 6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
  • Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
vs
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 42.7 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1805:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75.4% -
Response time 54 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 197 / 312 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +249%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 96 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x0.8W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
    - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 5680 or Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
2. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 or Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
4. Dell Precision 7680 or Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
8. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
9. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
10. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and X1 Carbon Gen 11 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский