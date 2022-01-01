You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i5 1235U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 59 against 43 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches 322 x 209 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Green Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7) +20% 300 nits Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") 250 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13'', Gen 7) 1.108 TFLOPS Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.