HP Pavilion x360 14 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14
- Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 54 against 43 watt-hours
Value for money
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322 x 209 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches
|314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
|Area
|673 cm2 (104.4 inches2)
|711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Rose gold
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Pavilion x360 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 +5%
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5822
6383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion x360 14 +9%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5671
9154
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
