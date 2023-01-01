Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion x360 14 or Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Pavilion x360 14 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)

49 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
HP Pavilion x360 14
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 43 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pavilion x360 14 and Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 54 against 43 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pavilion x360 14
vs
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 209 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches		 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.4 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Rose gold Silver, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Pavilion x360 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4
GPU performance
Pavilion x360 14 +165%
1.43 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) and HP Pavilion x360 14 or ask any questions
