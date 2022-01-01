Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) vs Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 71 against 59 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.5%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|42.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|338 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1430
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7210
4899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1451
1163
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9335
6925
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
