Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%

~81.5% Dimensions: 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm (12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD). Performance 64 Gaming 38 Display 45 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 77 Case 90 NanoReview Score 56

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 42.8 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 338 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1422 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7210 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1437 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9527

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 82.5 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No