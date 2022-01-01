Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%
- Dimensions: 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm (12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
64
Gaming
38
Display
45
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
77
Case
90
NanoReview Score
56
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|Dimensions
|316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|42.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|338 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1422
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7210
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9527
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes