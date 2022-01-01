Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Yoga 7i (14”) – what's better?

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Yoga 7i (14”)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6 mm
12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1044:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 91.8%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 67.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.9%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +50%
450 nits
Yoga 7i (14”)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 345 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

