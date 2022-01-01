Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Launched: October 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
  • Dimensions: 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm (11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Pro 9.
Performance
60
Gaming
34
Display
81
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
77
Case
100
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 106.1%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 39 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5893

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

