Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Launched: October 2022

October 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%

~83.9% Dimensions: 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm (11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Pro 9. Performance 60 Gaming 34 Display 81 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 77 Case 100 NanoReview Score 61

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1920 Size 13 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 266 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 106.1% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% Max. brightness 450 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 39 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1420 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7248 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1452 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5893

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes