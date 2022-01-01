Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 9 or Surface Pro 7 Plus – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 7 Plus important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 9
vs
Surface Pro 7 Plus

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches		 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 587 cm2 (91 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~76.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 16.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2736 x 1824 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 106.1% 96.8%
Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 63.7%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 9 +13%
450 nits
Surface Pro 7 Plus
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 255 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 9 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 7 Plus
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.6W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
