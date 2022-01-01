Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Pro 7 Plus
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|16.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|96.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|63.7%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|255 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|10
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +16%
1392
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +200%
7248
2415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +10%
1438
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 9 +142%
5835
2408
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.6W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2