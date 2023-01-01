Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs Asus ROG Strix G16

56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
MSI Cyborg 15
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and Asus ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 64 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
ROG Strix G16 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 966 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1705
ROG Strix G16 +10%
1876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
8781
ROG Strix G16 +70%
14906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1654
ROG Strix G16 +17%
1942
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
10245
ROG Strix G16 +108%
21359
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16 +42%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
