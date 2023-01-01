Home > Laptop comparison > Katana 15 (2023) or Thin GF63 – what's better?

MSI Katana 15 (2023) vs Thin GF63

58 out of 100
MSI Katana 15 (2023)
VS
51 out of 100
MSI Thin GF63
MSI Katana 15 (2023)
MSI Thin GF63
Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana 15 (2023) and Thin GF63 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana 15 (2023)
vs
Thin GF63

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 54.4 dB 51.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1374:1 -
sRGB color space 56.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 39.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.1% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
Katana 15 (2023)
250 nits
Thin GF63
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 120 W
Weight of AC adapter 573 grams 330 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +12%
1689
Thin GF63
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +39%
8844
Thin GF63
6385
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +13%
1655
Thin GF63
1462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +9%
10290
Thin GF63
9426
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Katana 15 (2023) +110%
6.7 TFLOPS
Thin GF63
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.6 dB 80 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
