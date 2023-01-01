MSI Katana 15 (2023) vs Thin GF63
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana 15 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|54.4 dB
|51.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1374:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|56.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.1%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 / 240 W
|120 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|573 grams
|330 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +12%
1689
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +39%
8844
6385
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +13%
1655
1462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana 15 (2023) +9%
10290
9426
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75.6 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1