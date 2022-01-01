Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Nitro 5 AN515-58 – what's better?

58 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
MSI Katana GF66
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 57.5 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-58

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 155°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 -
sRGB color space 91.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 230 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 422 / 540 gramm 820 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
6433
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +66%
10684
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1494
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +18%
1760
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
9377
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +36%
12716

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-58 +16%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 78 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
