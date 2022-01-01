You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU Apple M2 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1260 grams less (around 2.78 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (101.4 vs 151.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 57.5 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm

14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~68.7% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.5 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 155° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 53 dB

Display 2560 x 1664 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 225 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits Nitro 5 AN515-58 n/a

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 30 / 35 W 230 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 820 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-58 +137% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision No Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.