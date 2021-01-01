MSI Katana GF76 vs Katana GF66
MSI Katana GF76
Review
Performance
System and application performance
96
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
NanoReview Score
64
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|150 / 180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF76 +20%
1676
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +95%
9664
4961
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
613
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF76 +38%
5208
3782
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
