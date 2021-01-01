Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF76 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF76 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

65 out of 100
MSI Katana GF76
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF76 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF76
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 25.2 mm (0.99 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Katana GF76 +35%
4.329 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

