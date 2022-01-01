Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL66 (2022) or Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) – what's better?

MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)

69 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (144.1 vs 169.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL66 (2022)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm
15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer - No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1520:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Response time - 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 100 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) vs Helios 300 (PH315-53)
5. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) vs Helios 300 (PH315-54)
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
8. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) vs Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) and MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский