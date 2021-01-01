Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55): full specs and tests

Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)

Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.4%
  • Dimensions: 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm (15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55).
Performance
96
Gaming
82
Display
49
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
71
Case
47
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)

Case

Weight 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm
15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches
Area 1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1520:1
sRGB color space 96%
Response time 10 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8562
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12755

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
4. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
6. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
8. Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
9. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
10. Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
11. Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)

Comments

EnglishРусский