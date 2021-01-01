Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.4%
- Dimensions: 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm (15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 275 x 26.5 mm
15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches
|Area
|1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1520:1
|sRGB color space
|96%
|Response time
|10 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8562
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12755
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
12.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes