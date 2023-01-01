MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (143.2 vs 153.9 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches
|382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|924 cm2 (143.2 inches2)
|993 cm2 (154 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Creator Z17 HX Studio
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Stealth 16 Studio
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|576 grams
|735 / 890 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1837
1963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11443
13780
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1840
1937
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15875
16935
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers)
|4.0
|Power
|6x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~85.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
