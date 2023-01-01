Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 16 Studio or Creator Z17 HX Studio – what's better?

MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Creator Z17 HX Studio

70 out of 100
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
VS
70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 16 Studio and Creator Z17 HX Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (143.2 vs 153.9 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 16 Studio
vs
Creator Z17 HX Studio

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches		 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 51.5 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Creator Z17 HX Studio
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Stealth 16 Studio
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weight of AC adapter 576 grams 735 / 890 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 16 Studio +5%
8.6 TFLOPS
Creator Z17 HX Studio
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) 4.0
Power 6x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~85.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
2. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
3. Stealth 17 Studio vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
4. XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
5. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
6. Creator Laptop Q (Q540) vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
7. Precision 5680 vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
8. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Stealth 16 Studio
9. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Stealth 16 Studio
10. Stealth 17 Studio vs Stealth 16 Studio
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Stealth 16 Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский