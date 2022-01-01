MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) Launched: January 2022

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Creator Z17 (A12U). Performance 91 Gaming 77 Display 61 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 68 NanoReview Score 74

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% Side bezels 7.9 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 3

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 87% DCI-P3 color gamut 98% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1821 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12605 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1820 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17191

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No