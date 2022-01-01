Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 (A12U): full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%
  • Dimensions: 382 x 260 x 19 mm (15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Creator Z17 (A12U).
Performance
91
Gaming
77
Display
61
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
68
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4%
Side bezels 7.9 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12605
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17191

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

