MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.4%
- Dimensions: 382 x 260 x 19 mm (15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches)
Review
Performance
91
Gaming
77
Display
61
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
68
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|993 cm2 (154 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12605
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17191
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
11.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes