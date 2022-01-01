Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2022) or Blade 14 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Blade 14 (2021)

71 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
VS
73 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Blade 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2022)
vs
Blade 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~76.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 801 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2021)
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Razer Blade 14 (2022)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Razer Blade 14 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Razer Blade 14 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Razer Blade 14 (2022)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Razer Blade 14 (2021)
6. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Blade 14 (2021)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Razer Blade 14 (2021)
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Blade 14 (2021)
9. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and Blade 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 14 (2021) and Blade 14 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский