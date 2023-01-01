Razer Blade 14 (2023) vs Blade 14 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 68.1 against 61.6 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~76.8%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|650 grams
|654 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +30%
2033
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +27%
12694
10022
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +20%
1837
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +28%
17792
13896
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
