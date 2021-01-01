Razer Blade 14 (2021)
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.8%
- Dimensions: 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm (12.59" x 8.66" x 0.66")
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
82
Display
60
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
81
Case
85
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Width
|319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8680
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5194
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
12.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes