Razer Blade 14 (2021)

  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.8%
  • Dimensions: 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm (12.59" x 8.66" x 0.66")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 14 (2021).
Performance
98
Gaming
82
Display
60
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
81
Case
85
NanoReview Score
75

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Width 319.7 mm (12.59 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8680
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5194

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

