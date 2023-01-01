Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) – what's better?

73 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (109 vs 126.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 73.6 against 68.1 watt-hours

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74.7%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 55.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Blade 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1271:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 85.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 170 W
Weight of AC adapter 791 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~82.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Blade 14 (2023):
    - There is also a non-upgradable 16GB DDR5 soldered memory variant.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

