Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (109 vs 126.5 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 73.6 against 68.1 watt-hours

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Razer Blade 14 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm

12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74.7% Side bezels 9.1 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 216 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 Blade 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 7% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1271:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 85.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 73.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 230 W 170 W Weight of AC adapter 791 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +136% 16.8 TFLOPS Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~82.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Blade 14 (2023): - There is also a non-upgradable 16GB DDR5 soldered memory variant.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.