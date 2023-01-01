Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023): full specs and tests

Razer Blade 14 (2023)

Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Launched: June 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%
  • Dimensions: 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm (12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade 14 (2023).
Performance
81
Gaming
84
Display
71
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8%
Side bezels 9.1 mm
Colors Black
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Sync technology FreeSync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12694
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17792
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

