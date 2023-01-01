Razer Blade 14 (2023)
- Launched: June 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%
- Dimensions: 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm (12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches)
Review
Performance
81
Gaming
84
Display
71
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Portability
82
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|650 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12694
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17792
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
16.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 4.0
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes