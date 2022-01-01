Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Blade 14 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Blade 14 (2022)

71 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Blade 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 80 against 61.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109 vs 129.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Blade 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~76.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2022) +14%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
2. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Razer Blade 14 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Razer Blade 14 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Razer Blade 14 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский