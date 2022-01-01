You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB 8GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (94.2 vs 124.3 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 5 mm 5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48 dB 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96% 95.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99.8% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") 400 nits Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 165 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 71.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm 0.9 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.