Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%

~83.6% Dimensions: 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm (13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6"). Performance 59 Gaming 33 Display 44 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 77 Case 100 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6")

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% Side bezels 5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 96% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1532 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7036 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1108 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8223

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No