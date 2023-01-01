Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.6 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 725:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 65% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 44.6% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% 99.1%
Response time 15 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 145 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.1 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and Pro 16 (2021)
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 16 (2021)
3. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and Pro 16 (2021)
4. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and Pro 16 (2021)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Book 3
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and Book 3
8. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6") and Book 3
10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский