Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Launched: February 2023

February 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%

~82.3% Dimensions: 356 x 229 x 15.4 mm (14.02 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3. Performance 57 Gaming 34 Display 35 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 77 Case 72 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 229 x 15.4 mm

14.02 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1594 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5712 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1606 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5932 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No