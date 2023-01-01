Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3: full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 229 x 15.4 mm (14.02 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book 3.
Performance
57
Gaming
34
Display
35
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
77
Case
72
NanoReview Score
49
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 229 x 15.4 mm
14.02 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5932
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

