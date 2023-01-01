Samsung Galaxy Book 3
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
- Dimensions: 356 x 229 x 15.4 mm (14.02 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
34
Display
35
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
77
Case
72
NanoReview Score
49
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 229 x 15.4 mm
14.02 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5932
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes