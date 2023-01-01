Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Laptop 15 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm

14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~79% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 725:1 - sRGB color space 65% - Adobe RGB profile 44.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% - Response time 15 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 +20% 300 nits Laptop 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 145 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 45 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1400 MHz - FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 +377% 1.43 TFLOPS Laptop 15 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.