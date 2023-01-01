Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 3 Spin 14: full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm (12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 Spin 14.
Performance
28
Gaming
15
Display
38
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
69
Portability
83
NanoReview Score
41

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
Area 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 9.2 mm
Colors Silver
Material Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 164 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2086
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
598
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2223
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8
GPU performance
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

