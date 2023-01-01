Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm

12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm

12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches Area 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~75.8% Side bezels 9.2 mm 9.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness Aspire 3 Spin 14 +14% 250 nits Aspire 3 (A314-36) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 164 grams 160 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 10 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8 GPU performance Aspire 3 Spin 14 0.3 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A314-36) +147% 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz - Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.