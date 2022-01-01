Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 (AN515-46): full specs and tests

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.7%
  • Dimensions: 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm (14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Nitro 5 (AN515-46).
Performance
76
Gaming
79
Display
51
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
69
Case
63
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.7%
Side bezels 9.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1440:1
sRGB color space 54%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9808
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1587
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13889

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

