Home > Laptop comparison > Nitro 5 (AN515-46) or Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 – what's better?

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) vs Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-77% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (153.8 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
vs
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.7% ~62.9%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 27.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 53.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1363:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% -
Response time 10 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 820 grams 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +103%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.3 dB -
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
2. Asus ROG Strix G16 or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
3. MSI Raider GE68 (2023) or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
4. Dell Alienware X16 or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
5. Dell G16 7630 (2023) or Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 and Nitro 5 (AN515-46) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский