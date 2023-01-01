Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023: full specs and tests

Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023

  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76%
  • Dimensions: 408 x 303 x 24.6-26.9 mm (16.06 x 11.93 x 0.97-1.06 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023.
Performance
86
Gaming
53
Display
52
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
43
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023

Case

Weight 3.25 kg (7.17 lbs)
Dimensions 408 x 303 x 24.6-26.9 mm
16.06 x 11.93 x 0.97-1.06 inches
Area 1236 cm2 (191.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76%
Side bezels 10.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 18 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 126 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16221
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

