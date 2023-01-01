Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 or Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 – what's better?

Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 vs Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

62 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 and Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • 50% sharper screen – 189 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023
vs
Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

Case

Weight 3.25 kg (7.17 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 408 x 303 x 24.6-26.9 mm
16.06 x 11.93 x 0.97-1.06 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 1236 cm2 (191.6 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76% ~62.9%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 27.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 / 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24 24
L3 Cache 30 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 and Helios 18 (PH18-71) 2023 or ask any questions
