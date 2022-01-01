Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.9%

~69.9% Dimensions: 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm (15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches Area 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.9% Side bezels 8.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 280 / 330 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1884 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13105 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1896 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17743

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes