Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) vs Nitro 5 AN515-58
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (151.4 vs 182.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches
|360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
|Area
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.9%
|~68.7%
|Side bezels
|8.2 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 / 330 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1874
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13170
10764
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1887
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17919
15325
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
