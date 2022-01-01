Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300: full specs and tests

Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator Triton 300
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.8%
  • Dimensions: 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm (14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 300.
Performance
70
Gaming
68
Display
51
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
75
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches
Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8183
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12425

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

