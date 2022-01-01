Acer Predator Triton 300 Launched: May 2021

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 300. Performance 70 Gaming 68 Display 51 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 69 Case 75 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm

14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% Side bezels 8.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1571 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8183 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1539 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12425

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes