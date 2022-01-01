You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (114.1 vs 142.9 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm

14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~72.8% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 62.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 76% - DCI-P3 color gamut 77% - Max. brightness Predator Triton 300 SE +10% 330 nits Predator Triton 300 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 0 W 85 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Predator Triton 300 SE 4.884 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 +78% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.