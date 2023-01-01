Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
- Launched: April 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.9%
- Dimensions: 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm (14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
58
Gaming
34
Display
39
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Case
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72%
|Response time
|33 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1632
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes