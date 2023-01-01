Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71): full specs and tests

Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.9%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm (14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71).
Performance
58
Gaming
34
Display
39
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
Area 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1
sRGB color space 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72%
Response time 33 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1632
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6035
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

