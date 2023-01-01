Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T – what's better?

Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T

53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
0 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Swift 14 - SF14-71T important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.6 vs 133.9 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
vs
Swift 14 - SF14-71T

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches		 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm
12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.9% ~85.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray Blue, Green
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Contrast 1700:1 -
sRGB color space 86% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter - 365 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS
Swift 14 - SF14-71T
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
3. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
4. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
5. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
6. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T vs LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
7. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T vs Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
8. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
9. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T vs LG Gram 14 (2023)
10. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T and Go 16 (SFG16-71) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский